Tractor driver in January train collision continues to heal

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Vaught was significantly injured after he apparently didn’t see or hear the train coming.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Travis Plotzer said the train hit the tractor at around 4:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Holmes Gap Road in Watertown and pushed it to the northeastern area of the intersection.

Paramedics took Vaught by LifeFlight helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The train conductor wasn’t charged.

According to Vaught’s wife, Cyndi Vaught, he was moved into a rehabilitation area at Vanderbilt hospital last week after an extended stay in the intensive care unit since the crash. The Vaught family hopes he will be able to return home next week.

“It’s been a long road, but we’ve been blessed with people calling and praying for us,” said Cyndi Vaught.