Score points with donations to help Charis Health Center win $10K

Charis was selected from 2,128 nonprofit organizations from across the country that registered to compete in the online fundraising tournament.

“Last year we made it to the Engaged Eight round of the Nashville tournament, where we lost by $5 at the buzzer,” said Lea Rowe, Charis Health Center executive director. “It was a heartbreaking loss, and our opponent, Cottage Cove Urban Ministries, went on to win the tournament and $10,000. We’re facing them again in round 1 this year, and we really need our community to show up and donate this week so we can advance to round 2.”

Supporters can get in the game and help Charis advance in the single-elimination bracket-style fundraising tournament by donating at nashville.bfg.org/bracket or 855-726-7323.

The tournament tipped off last Friday evening, and the round 1 donation period is open until Friday at 8 p.m.

Each dollar donated to Charis Health Center through bfg.org is a point for Charis. If Charis wins in round 1 by scoring more donations, it will advance to round 2, which runs March 16-23. The tournament continues each week until April 6, when the nonprofit champion will win $10,000.

Indianapolis-based Brackets For Good pairs with corporate and nonprofit sponsors to host online bracket-style fundraising tournaments in philanthropic communities across the U.S. Brackets for Good has raised more than $6.4 million for charitable nonprofits since its 2012 kick-off contest in Indianapolis.

Participating nonprofits rally enthusiastic donors to out-fundraise their opponents in order to advance. Through the excitement, localized marketing and corporate involvement, nonprofits earn increased exposure, gain access to free fundraising tools, and are introduced to new donors. Dollars from donors translate to points, which give participants the opportunity to advance in each markets’ bracket. Competing nonprofits keep donations received during tournament play, no matter how many rounds they advance. The winning organization in each tournament will receive an additional championship grant.

Charis Health Center is a nonprofit faith-based primary care clinic with no political affiliation that provides primary health care to uninsured residents in the Middle Tennessee area. Many hard-working people in the community cannot afford health insurance, and Charis serves the individuals and families in the coverage gap. Charis operates similar to a regular doctor’s office, but it’s staffed primarily by volunteers. Through support from the community, Charis is able to limit the cost to patients to $25 for an office visit and $40 for a well-woman exam and free mammogram referral. For more information on becoming a patient or volunteer, call 615-773-5785.