April marks free mammogram month

Breast cancer mortality rates in the U.S. declined 39 percent from 1985-2015.

Charis Health Center will celebrate survivors and spring by offering uninsured women a free screening mammogram or a diagnostic mammogram or ultrasound in April. An annual mammogram is recommended for all women 40 and older, and younger if there is a family history of breast cancer.

“A mammogram can be costly if a woman doesn’t have health insurance, plus it’s easy to procrastinate.” said Lea Rowe, executive director for Charis Health Center. “It’s the time of year for spring cleaning so, ladies, if a mammogram has been on your to-do list, it’s time to check it off your list and we’re here to help.”

To get free mammogram, uninsured women should schedule a consultation with a Charis practitioner who will provide a referral to an imaging facility. The cost of the mammogram will be covered by Charis Health Center. Appointments are required by calling 615-773-5785.

The main clinic at 2620 N. Mt. Juliet Road is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Gladeville satellite clinic at 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike is open April 24 only from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A complete well-woman exam with pap smear is also available for a $40 co-pay, but it’s not required for the free mammogram referral in April. If the well-woman exam is desired, it can be done in the same appointment as the mammogram referral.

Charis Health Center is a nonprofit faith-based primary care clinic with no political affiliation. Its mission is to provide effective and affordable primary health care to the medically uninsured in Middle Tennessee.

For more information about Charis Health Center, call 615-773-5785 or visit charishealthcenter.org.