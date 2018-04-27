Safely dispose of drugs Saturday

The biannual event urges residents to find the medications in their homes, including prescription opioids, and safely and securely dispose of them. During the most recent national take back event last October, Tennesseans disposed of more than 68,000 pounds of medication.

“All of us can play a part in reducing opioid addiction by safely and securely disposing of the expired or unwanted medications in our homes,” said Haslam. “Preventing medication sharing and pill diversion are two effective steps citizens can take to impact Tennessee’s opioid crisis, and through events like this, we are bringing awareness to the prescription drop box resource.”

Anderson said the Metro Nashville Police Department makes collection boxes available throughout the year in the lobbies of its eight precincts, as well as at special events. More than 2,400 pounds of medication were deposited into the MNPD’s collection boxes this year alone.

Wilson County law enforcement agencies will also participate in the event. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will partner with Gibbs Pharmacy on Baddour Parkway, and the Lebanon Police Department will partner with Walgreens on South Cumberland Street in Lebanon.

“We strongly encourage you to take this opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets and get rid of expired or medication you are not taking,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Your home medicine cabinet is often where young people begin experimenting with drugs. It’s important to recognize this could happen to someone in your home, including your child, your grandchild or your neighbor’s child. Please take precautions to avoid a tragedy involving your prescription drugs.”

Both locations will serve as drop-off sites Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with no questions asked.