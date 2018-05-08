Health screenings upcoming in Lebanon

West Hills Baptist Church will play host to the screenings May 19 at 1240 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis, kidney and thyroid function and more.

Life Line Screening organizers said the screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors. Patients are also encouraged to ask about the wellness gold membership program, which allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month. Call 877-237-1287 or visit our website at lifelinescreening.com to preregister, which is required.