Construction starts on TriStar emergency center in Mt. Juliet

The TriStar Mt. Juliet ER facility will be located on Beckwith Road, right off the eastbound exit of Interstate 40.

“I want to welcome all of you to Mt. Juliet who aren’t familiar with Mt. Juliet. It’s an exciting place. We are currently ranked No. 3 most family friendly city in the state. We’re No. 4 safest city in the state. In nine months – I’m going to declare it now – we’re going to be No. 1 best ER service in the state,” Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said.

“It’s hard to believe, but in approximately nine months, the property where we’re standing today will be transformed into a state-of-the-art emergency room. Once open, the TriStar Mt. Juliet Emergency Room will be a 24-hour, full-service facility, having approximately 9,000 square feet and featuring eight patient rooms,” TriStar Summit CEO Brian Marger said.

In 2014, when original certificate of need was requested for the facility, TriStar Summit emergency rooms saw about 55,000 patients, with 9,000 of those from the Mt. Juliet area, according to Marger.

“This project represents an approximate $11 million investment into the Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and surrounding areas of Wilson County.”

“We feel privileged to be able to serve the residents of this community. We’re very proud to be a part of this community,” said Heather Rohan, president and CEO of TriStar Health. “As a look at this corridor and the area around, the future is incredibly bright for Mt. Juliet, and we’re humbled and proud to be a part of it.”