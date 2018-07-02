Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon earns ultrasound accreditation

Ultrasound imaging, also known as sonography, uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts to help providers diagnose illness, injury or other medical problems.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities that meet ACR practice parameters and technical standards, following a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed.

The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serve patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The college serves more than 37,000 diagnostic-interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

One of the state’s largest health networks, Tennova Healthcare includes 16 hospitals and more than 115 physician clinics. The combined network has about 2,600 licensed beds, 2,800 physicians on the combined active medical staffs and 9,000 employees with more than 70,000 admissions and 465,000 emergency department visits each year. Learn more at tennova.com.