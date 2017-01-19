New CrossFit gym opens in Lebanon

Gym owner Joe Lewis said CrossFit is a style of working out that uses compound movements to focus on mobility and progression over time. It’s about longtime fitness over years and decades.

“It’s not about just putting your headphones in and doing your own thing; it’s about how can I get better myself and encourage others, as well,” Lewis said.

Lewis moved to Lebanon in August with his wife, Noelle. He previously owned a CrossFit gym in North Carolina, where he lived in a military town while serving in the Army. After some prayer and consideration once he had finished his stint in the Army, the Lewis’ decided to move to Tennessee.

“My partner and good friend, Aaron Christenbury, asked me if I would like to start a gym out in Tennessee,” Lewis said. “I think Lebanon is great and Tennessee is a beautiful state. The people here are a happy medium between the South and Californians. They are very friendly and caring and nice, genuine people.”

CrossFit as a physical training method officially began in 2000 by Californian Greg Glassman. The workout methods require full-body activity and train the individual in all-around fitness rather than just plain muscle building or burning fat.

CrossFitters are generally lean and don’t just pack on muscle over muscle. Instead, they train to be quintessential athletes. Methods employ free weights, kettle balls, gymnastic rings, pull-up bars and various calisthenics.

The Lebanon CrossFit gym will hold a grand opening event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be food vendors and child supervision provided. Workouts begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the grand opening.

Lebanon CrossFit is open Monday through Saturday with weekday workout classes happening at 5 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The gym will also offer a free class every Saturday at 9 a.m. There is a childcare area in the gym.

The gym offers an “on ramp” course for those new to CrossFit or new to working out in general. This consists of six classes and teaches the basics of CrossFit and movements used specifically at Lebanon CrossFit. Lewis said trainers meet people at their own level and will scale workouts to fit what the person can do to start the progression toward greater fitness.