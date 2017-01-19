Planet Fitness - New Year, New You!

Planet Fitness is here to provide a unique environment in which anyone and that means anyone can be comfortable. They are a diverse, judgement-free zone where a lasting active lifestyle can be built. Their product is a tool; a means to an end; not a brand name or mold maker but a tool that can be used by anyone. In the end it’s all about you.
As Planet Fitness evolves they will seek to perfect this safe, energetic environment where everyone feels accepted and respected. Planet Fitness needs you, because face it their planet wouldn’t be the same without you. You belong!