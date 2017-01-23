Promoted
Corn Crib - New Year, New You!
Staff Reports
•
Today at 11:45 AM
At Corn Crib Health Store you can get everything you need to live well and stay healthy. They feature an outstanding selection of natural and organic foods, high-quality nutritional supplements, natural body care, seminars, and up-to-date information that you can view at their resource center in Lebanon, TN. Go visit and find out the latest news on natural products and accurate health tools to assess your lifestyle.They support the health of their customers and our community by offering the resources, products, and information for you to make wise choices for your good health.
Corn Crib has a knowledgeable sales staff trained in nutrition and dietary supplementation. They provide reference catalogs, updated information, and a personal consultation about products ranging from Vitamins and Minerals, Supplements, and Natural Health & Beauty Aids. Special presentations and seminars with their affiliates are provided to educate and inform their customers, as well as to introduce you to other professionals in our community that may assist in the overall well-being of your health. Corn Crib is located at 1645 West Main Street, Lebanon and can be reached at 615-444-1143.