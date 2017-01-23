Smile Gallery - New Year, New You!

From your first contact with Smile Gallery, they are committed to your individual attention, and strive to provide you with personalized oral health care tailored for your unique dental needs and goals. They are focused on educating and providing you with the best dental care and want to provide you with everything you need to make a healthy decision about your teeth and gums.

While Smile Gallery offers all the typical dental services, they also offer some elite services. Waterlase MD laser allows for nonsurgical gum surgeries, as well as the ability to treat cold sores. CEREC machine allows for crowns to be completed in just one visit, saving you additional trips to the office. The digital radio-graphs allow for clearer images with less radiation for patients. ZOOM! White speed, in-office whitening system allows for quick, dramatic whitening results with little to no sensitivity. In addition to offering some of the best clinical skills, they strive to provide everyone with great service, and because of this great service, they have developed some amazing relationships with patients over the last 15 years.