logo

Promoted

Hearing Health Center - New Year, New You!

Staff Reports • Today at 8:00 AM

Fred Hutchison has been in business for over 36 years. They offer complete hearing evaluations, hearing screenings, customer hearing protections/ear plugs, and the latest technology in digital hearing instruments.

Serving Middle TN for over 36 years. Hearing Health Center presently serves four counties with our main office located in Lebanon and others in Smithville, Carthage, and Lafayette, TN. Hearing Health Center has worked closely with all the ENT specialist in Wilson county as well.

Their Mission is very simple...to be a safe and trusted source for hearing help. They are proud to participate with several programs that provide help for people unable to afford hearing instruments. Hearing Health Center believes everybody deserves the right to hear better!

Recommended for You