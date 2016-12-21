Wilson Black History Committee to celebrate life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The march will start at Cedars of Lebanon Baptist Church at 201 Beard Ave., where Elder Gregory Milford is pastor. Marchers will gather at 9 a.m. for registration and prayer, and the march will start at 9:45 a.m.

There will be a stop at historic Pickett Chapel for a short presentation and a walk through the chapel afterwards. The march will continue to Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church at 633 Glover St., where the Rev. Michael Ruttlen is pastor.

Brunch and a short program to recognize clergy, sanitation workers, elected officials, civil rights activist and educators will follow the march.

Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 615-444-9487 or 615-568-1877.