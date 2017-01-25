The Hermitage celebrates 202nd anniversary of Battle of New Orleans

The Andrew Jackson Foundation played host to the annual gathering as part of a daylong remembrance of the Battle of New Orleans, the last major engagement of the War of 1812.

American troops, under the direction of then-Maj. Gen. Andrew Jackson, kept the British army from seizing New Orleans and the vast territory the United States had acquired with the Louisiana Purchase.

Roe, co-chair of the House GOP Doctors Caucus and a member of the Health Caucus, holds the “Andrew Jackson Seat” in Congress – Tennessee’s First District. He made reference to Jackson’s victory changing the worldview of the United States.

Linda Tripp, Tennessee president of the Daughters of 1812, also addressed the gathering.

Formal activities ended with a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of President Jackson and his wife, Rachel.

“The bravery of Gen. Jackson and his troops resulted in a monumental victory for the United States,” said foundation vice-regent Bob McDonald. “At that time, the United States was still considered to be an experiment in self-government. The Battle of New Orleans solidified Jackson as a national hero and established our young nation as a power to be reckoned with.”

“Commemorating the Battle of New Orleans and Andrew Jackson’s astounding victory over the mighty British army provides a tremendous opportunity to illustrate how against all odds determination, courage and common sense can win the day. These are lessons Americans need in the 21st Century,” said Howard Kittell, president and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation.

