Historic Lebanon receives Main Street grant

“The idea is to have a space to provide mentoring and training for people in the community and for Cumberland University students,” said Kim Parks, local Main Street program Manager. “For example, if someone has a great idea for a business, they could come to the Entrepreneur Center and getthe training they needed to launch the idea, a pop-up shop might be included in this launch if appropriate.”

Parks also said that pop-up shops could hopefully be planted in town after the proper time and become successful businesses.

Pictured (from left) are Amy New, assistant commissioner of rural development for TNECD; Nancy Williams, Tennessee Main Street program director; Paul Stumb, Cumberland University president; Sarah Haston, Lebanon economic development director; Kim Parks, Historic Lebanon executive director; Bob Rolfe, TNECD commissioner; Nathan Harris, incoming board chair for Historic Lebanon; and Brooxie Carlton with TNECD.