The Hermitage to hold art exhibition celebrating 250 years of Jackson

The exhibit will be at the Cabin by the Spring on the grounds of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. It will include recent works by Chestnut Group members painted at a variety of locations at the Hermitage. The paintings will feature scenes from Rachel’s Garden, the mansion and other historic buildings, landscapes, animals and much more.

“The Chestnut Group has truly captured the spirit of this special place,” said Brigitte Hubbard, co-chairwoman of the Chestnut Group. “Our members have enjoyed painting on this gorgeous property in every season, and the paintings reflect the intrinsic beauty of the grounds, as well as highlight the stunning architecture of the Jackson mansion, Rachel’s Garden and tomb, and other historic buildings on the property. The Hermitage is not only a Tennessee treasure, but an important piece of our nation’s history.”

Chestnuts at the Hermitage is part of a 12-month series of special events and programming to commemorate Jackson’s 250th birthday. All proceeds from the art sale will benefit the Andrew Jackson Foundation and the Chestnut Group.

“This exhibit is an excellent opportunity for our visitors to experience the beauty of the Hermitage in another light, and to take home an original work of art that represents this historic site and our seventh president,” said Howard Kittell, CEO of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. “It is one of the many memorable events the Foundation is holding here and around the country to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Andrew Jackson’s birth.”

Exhibit hours will be 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with or without purchasing a ticket to tour the mansion and grounds. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, the Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. The Hermitage is currently a 1,120-acre national historic landmark with 27 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as archaeology and the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of 200,000 annual visitors. In 2015, the Hermitage launched Andrew Jackson: Born for a Storm, a state-of-the-art exhibit that delves into the life of Andrew Jackson, including his military and presidential careers. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.