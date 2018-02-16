Search underway to find former USS Intrepid crew

To mark the occasion, the Intrepid Museum put out a coast-to-coast “all call” for former Intrepid crew members to be reunited in a special 75th commissioning anniversary celebration weekend from Aug. 16-19 on board Intrepid.

The museum will also accept donations of personal artifacts and memorabilia from former crewmembers and their families. Each item added to the museum’s collection helps express and interpret Intrepid’s stories of service and serves to educate and inspire more than 1 million visitors each year.

To learn more about the weekend and for registration information, former crew members and their family members may visit intrepidmuseum.org/75 or email fcm@intrepidmuseum.org.

The homecoming weekend will feature a special ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of Intrepid’s commissioning Aug. 16, honoring Intrepid former crewmembers who will reunite and share stories of their tours of duty. Throughout the weekend, the museum will offer guided tours of the ship and behind-the-scenes curator-led tours of the museum’s collection storage facility and a special former crewmember dinner event with the U.S. Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. For some former crewmembers, this will be the first time they will be aboard the ship since the completion of their service.

Intrepid’s 75th commissioning anniversary celebration weekend is open to the public and will feature programs and events specifically tailored for former crew members and their families, as well as opportunities for members of the public to interact with visiting former crewmembers. More than 280 former crewmembers are currently confirmed to attend with their family members.

Now a museum and national historic landmark, the aircraft carrier Intrepid was one of the most successful and stalwart ships in U.S. history. Nicknamed “The Fighting I” by its crew, Intrepid served in the Pacific during World War II, surviving five kamikaze attacks and one torpedo strike. Intrepid later conducted submarine surveillance in the North Atlantic during the Cold War and served three tours of duty off Vietnam. It was also one of the primary recovery vessels for NASA during the Mercury and Gemini missions and retrieved astronauts Scott Carpenter, Gus Grissom and John Young after their respective orbits and splashdowns in the Pacific.

The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum is a nonprofit, educational institution that features the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world’s fastest jets and a guided missile submarine. Through exhibitions, educational programming and the foremost collection of technologically groundbreaking aircraft and vessels, visitors of all ages and abilities are taken on an interactive journey through history to learn about American innovation and bravery.

The Intrepid Museum fulfills its mission to honor heroes, educate the public and inspire youth by connecting them to history through hands-on exploration while bridging the future by inspiring innovation.