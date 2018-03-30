Hermitage receives excellence award from Tennessee Association of Museums

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage received an award of excellence March 21 from the Tennessee Association of Museums.

The Tennessee Association of Museums awards recognized outstanding projects and individual achievement March 21 at the Latta Arts Center in Selmer. The TAM Awards of Excellence were presented to statewide museums for exceptional projects and events during 2017.

The Hermitage received its excellence award among museums in the highest category, which includes museums with $1 million or larger budgets.

“One of the things that makes me most proud about the Hermitage’s work is how we’ve continued to find engaging ways to educate visitors about Jackson and his story,” said Bob McDonald, vice regent of the board of trust for the Andrew Jackson Foundation and president of CedarStone Bank. “The Hermitage is an important landmark and critical piece of Tennessee’s history. Events like the birthday celebration are some of my favorites because they give visitors a fun and exciting opportunity to explore Jackson’s home and learn about his life.”

The purpose of the excellence awards is to recognize, encourage and promote excellence within the activities of the Tennessee museum community. Nominations are made by museum staff and individuals and sent in January to the regional representative. Each entry is presented to the TAM Awards Committee, which is composed of the six TAM members, three at-large representatives and the committee chair. The committee makes the final judging and decisions of awards. Awards are based on creativity, originality, resourcefulness, success, support of museum mission statement and utilization of staff and volunteers.

“Each year TAM recognizes the projects and accomplishments achieved at Tennessee museums during the previous year. Regardless of staff size or budget, our museums are doing wonderful things that need to be recognized and applauded.” stated Tori Mason, historic site manager at the Nashville Zoo, who served as this year’s chair of the TAM Awards Committee. “The awards committee was once again impressed with the creativity, resourcefulness and commitment shown in all of the nominations. Our museums are doing amazing things.”

“We are very proud of the exhibitions, events and educational programming that our Tennessee museums are producing,” commented Ken Mayes, deputy director at the American Museum of Science & Energy, who serves as the current TAM president. “Our state is fortunate to have so many excellent museums and historic sites that are committed to providing exceptional presentations for visitors to enjoy.”

Founded in 1960, the Tennessee Association of Museums fosters communication and cooperation between museums, cultural societies and other members on matters of common interest to all. Its goal is to inform the public on the importance of understanding and preserving Tennessee’s cultural, historical and scientific heritage. It also encourages publication and dissemination of information on the state’s past, as well as the development of professional standards of members who bring that past to the public. The organization is currently comprised of 109 museums and historic sites from across the state.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage completed its yearlong celebration of Jackson’s 250th birthday March 15 and marked the beginning of the 251st anniversary of the president’s birth with a number of events and special offers.

In honor of Jackson’s 251st birthday, the Hermitage offered guests half-price general admission and held its annual wreath-laying ceremony at Jackson’s tomb. Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia A. Clark and a member of the Tennessee National Guard were given the honor to place the wreath on Jackson’s tomb. The Hermitage then sent the wreath to the White House.

Jackson’s 251st birthday continued throughout the day with guests having the opportunity to play 19th-century cricket games on the lawn, interact with Gen. Jackson and his fellow War of 1812 soldiers and enjoy period music on the back porch. Additionally, Martha Washington, Abigail Adams and Dolley Madison, as well as Rachel Jackson and Sarah Jackson, attended the birthday festivities, which allowed visitors both young and old to interact with these first ladies and learn how each carved the character of the new United States.

“Jackson’s birthday celebration is always a special time for us at The Hermitage,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. “From President Trump’s visit last March to former first lady Laura Bush’s speaking at last year’s Spring Outing, Jackson’s 250th birthday year was a monumental one for the Hermitage. I look forward to seeing what the president’s 251st birthday year brings.”

For more information about events at the Hermitage, visit thehermitage.com/events.