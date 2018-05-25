Effort to digitize World War I artifacts heads to Old Hickory

Archivists travel throughout the state to digitally scan and photograph documents, maps, photographs, uniforms and other artifacts related to World War I that are owned by private citizens.

“We were overwhelmed by the response to our request for Civil War items, so we hope this project will help us create a rich record of World War I history as well,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Creating digital records of historical artifacts makes them easily available to anyone with internet access. It’s important that we do this now before more of these century-old items are lost or damaged beyond repair.”

In a five-year period, World War I ravaged Europe, the Middle East and parts of North Africa, overturning governments and costing millions of lives.

The United States joined the battle in 1917, and eventually mobilized more than 4 million soldiers and countless civilians who provided support for the war effort on the homefront.

The next event will be Wednesday at the Old Hickory Branch Library at 1010 Jones St. in Old Hickory. Items will be digitally recorded from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The archivists will not actually take possession of the items from the owners but will provide tips on how to care for these rare treasures.

People who live in Middle Tennessee and the surrounding area are encouraged to bring in letters, photographs, diaries, military records, maps, sketches, weapons, uniforms and other items related to the war and the Old Hickory DuPont Plant. All items must be original, no photocopies or reproductions, and owned by the person who brings them to the event.

To reserve time with an archivist on one of the dates, email worldwari.tsla@tn.gov or call 615-741-1883.

This is the seventh of several digitization events around the state, and the third in Middle Tennessee. Find more information about the project and upcoming events at sos.tn.gov/tsla/overhere_wwi.