Deloitte employees celebrate impact day at the Hermitage

The gathering comes as part of Deloitte’s 19th annual Impact Day, where company professionals and leaders across the country will come together in 80 cities for nearly 190,000 hours of service.

Through the years, Deloitte’s Nashville practice has provided over $200,000 in manpower and site donations to Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

“Deloitte’s dedication to the Nashville community and continued service at The Hermitage are critical to our efforts to preserve such an important national historic landmark,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of the Hermitage.

Locally, over 800 Deloitte professionals will be partnering with 21 local nonprofits for Impact Day, including at least 12 projects at the Hermitage. These projects are among the 950 Impact Day projects that will be coordinated locally by Deloitte professionals around the country.

The group of volunteers at the Hermitage will be one of the largest groups assisting with the projects scheduled in the Nashville area.

“We are pleased to have so many of our 1,200-plus Deloitte professionals getting out of their offices and into the community,” said Terry Hardesty, managing partner for the Deloitte Nashville practice. “We are driven by a strong sense of purpose and passion for making a meaningful impact that matters in the communities where we live and work.”

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, the Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. Today, the Hermitage is a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with 27 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church, and gardens.

In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as archaeology and the history of slavery, as well as Andrew Jackson: Born for a Storm, a new state-of-the-art exhibit that delves into the life of Andrew Jackson, including his military and presidential careers, have enriched the site experience for 180,000 visitors annually. The Foundation anticipates an increased attendance of more than 200,000 guests for the current fiscal year. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.

With nearly 85,000 employees and $18.6 billion in annual revenues in fiscal year 2017, Deloitte (including its subsidiaries) is the largest private, professional services provider in the United States. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) – of which Deloitte LLP is the U.S. member firm – is the largest private, professional services network in the world, recording revenues of $38.8 billion in fiscal year 2017. With more than 263,900 people worldwide, DTTL member firms deliver services in audit, advisory, tax and consulting in 725 offices in more than 150 countries and territories.