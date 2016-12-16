Lebanon author pens teenage murder mystery

Yet, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“He’s very angry having to carry the load of a secret he discovered when he was a child,” said Ashworth about Mark Strong, the lead character in his 142-page novel. “He kills an older man, and at the age of 15, his life is taken away from him.

“The plot unfolds as his family, his mother and two younger brothers, deals with their son and brother who has been imprisoned. His mother swears to never forgive him for his crime. And there is a mystery as to why he murdered the person. They are at odds at how to confront this tragedy.”

The author sets the tale in a Southern backdrop as readers uncover why the youth performed the horrible deed and then faces his stiff sentence behind bars.

“It’s a mystery, but inspirational and has a very uplifting ending,” said Ashworth.

“I think you write what you feel. I’m more passionate about these types of stories that deal with family issues, topics that many people will not talk about. I think this story might make those who read it want to rethink their own life.”

To encourage that possibility, he added several thought-provoking questions at the back of the book so that reading clubs and others will have a jumping-off place for discussion.

Ashworth has five previous books to his credit: his trilogy, “The True Manchurian: Infinity;” “The True Manchurian: Prodigal Son;” and “The True Manchurian: Awakening;” and his double-header, “Spin Cycle” and “Broken Cycle.”

Ashworth said his latest project took him about two years to complete.

“I started out like a rabbit when I first began writing,” he said. “Now I’m more like a turtle. I took more time in writing this one and also was taking advice from others about how to become a better writer.”

He has begun research on his seventh book, “No Snow Days,” a memoir about his year and a half at Castle Heights Military Academy as a freshman and sophomore in the late 1970s, when he was one of two black cadets at the school.

A veteran professional photographer, Ashworth operates Custom Color, a photofinishing business in Lebanon.

“Lost Memories” will be available in mid-December at Custom Color at 1016 W. Main St. in Lebanon and online at amazon.com and at alphonsoashworth.com. The price is $17.99 in paperback and $6.99 on Kindle.