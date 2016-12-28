Amateur radio event comes to Watertown next month

The radio league, a group of FCC-licensed amateur radio operators, holds the event each year. It helps ham radio operators practice communicating away from home and in possible adverse weather conditions during an emergency or other organized event that requires alternate means of communication.

The event is open to the public, and people are welcome to attend and learn more about amateur radio operation by observing stations that will be set up.

A contest will also be held at the event, and to participate, prior registration is required. The contest is open to all FCC-licensed radio operators, and points are earned for making contacts and talking to more people through amateur radios.

Setup begins at 10 a.m., while the contest and peak visitor time will be 1 p.m. The event will end before sundown.

A contest briefing will be held at 12:30 p.m., and all stations should be completely set up and tested before that time. Participants are not required to stay for the duration of the event.

Power is not provided at the site of the contest, however, participants may bring their own generators or coordinate with other participants to use their power sources.

Contest participants should bring their station with all its components, weather-appropriate clothing, tools and other supplies as necessary and extra power strips, cables and adapters.

To register for the contest, email wilsonradioleague@gmail.com with the participant’s name, at least one way to contact the participant, type of station that will be used, number of transceivers that will be operating, bands and modes the participant is capable of using, whether the participant will use the KM4GHM call sign or another call sign and an approximate amount of space needed.

The event will be held behind Watertown City Hall. The closest address is 1830 Sparta Pike. The entrance is 200 feet east of South Statesville Road.

For more information about the event, visit wilsonradioleague.wordpress.com or email wilsonradioleague@gmail.com.