Wilson County Motors plans fifth-annual car show for Saturday

The event will be open to the public with free admission for all car enthusiasts. There will also be food trucks, music and special awards.

Registration will be from 8 a.m. until noon, with judging at noon and the awards ceremony at 2 p.m. There will be 53 classes of vehicles with first-, second- and third-place trophies awarded for each class. Specialty trophies for best in show, original and modified, will be presented. In addition, the vehicle voted overall best in show will receive a $500 prize.

Wilson County Motors partnered with the Middle Tennessee Region Antique Auto Club of America to ensure a good time for all. There will be ample parking for all guests and participants at Wilson County Motors at 903 S. Hartmann Drive in Lebanon.

For more information about the car show, call 615-478-0697 or 615-308-0586.