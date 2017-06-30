Cooking with JoJo: It’s time for some summertime salsa

As someone who is passionate about cooking, I enjoy experimenting with combinations of flavors I love. Sweet, sour, salty and savory in any combination or all together, can make for a great tasting recipe. This salsa recipe below is no different as it incorporates most of all of those profiles.

What you’ll need:

3 tomatillos grilled

1 cup chopped watermelon (to be added last)

¼ cup chopped cilantro

¼ tsp chili powder

¼ tsp cumin

¼ tsp salt

¼ chopped red onion, grilled

Peel the leaves from the tomatillos, cut the red onion into whole circles so that it is easy to take off the grate. With your grill very hot, place the tomatillos and onion on the grill. Allow the skins of the tomatillos to char turning them frequently so as not to cook them too much. Allow the onions to get some good grill marks and remove all items from the grill and set aside to let cool.

After they cool, chop them as chunky or as smooth as you like by using a food processor. Add the tomatillos and onion in a bowl with all the spices and other chopped items. Mix well with and now, add the sweet watermelon and give another stir. Yes, add in the juice, too. Put the salsa in the fridge to allow the flavors to meld.

This salsa is delicious with potato chips, plantain chips, and I love it on a grilled steak or chicken. If you want some heat, add a bit of jalapeno, as well for another layer of flavor…enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.