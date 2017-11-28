Online voting begins for Zaxby’s Fan of the Year

Voting online at lebanondemocrat.com is off and running for the fifth-annual Zaxby’s Fan of the Year.

Thirteen lucky fans are in the running for the coveted prize after they were selected fans of the week by The Lebanon Democrat staff during high school football games in Wilson County this season.

Voters may pick their favorite fan from Thomas Bryan, of Lebanon; Gibby Gibson, of Mt. Juliet; Barbara and James Manning, of Lebanon; T.J. Hewitt, of Watertown; Ginger Raines, of Mt. Juliet; Toni Taylor, of Lebanon; Charlie Perry, of Mt. Juliet; Connie Head, of Smyrna; Sarah Wyatt, of Lebanon; Angie Richardson, of Mt. Juliet; Steve Cox, of Watertown; Brad Mattingly, of Mt. Juliet; and Carolyn Tomlinson, of Lebanon.

The Zaxby’s Fan of the Year will receive enough food to feed 25 people at a tailgate or party event of his or her choosing.

“This is the perfect opportunity for one of our fans to get outfitted for bowl season or even a Super Bowl party, both of which are right around the corner,” said Lebanon Democrat editor Jared Felkins. “We want give a big thank you to Zaxby’s for teaming up with us to sponsor this opportunity. It has been a great time selecting and showcasing the fans each week in Sports Extra, and we can’t wait to do it again next year.”

In addition, The Democrat will also give away a Zaxby’s chicken finger platter, and all fans have to do is cast a vote. Those who vote for Zaxby’s Fan of the Year through Dec. 15 will be entered into a drawing for the platter, along with a Zaxby’s Fan of the Week T-shirt.

“We didn’t want to let these 13 fans have all the fun, so we opened a portion of the contest up for everyone to get involved,” Felkins said.

Voting online for the Zaxby’s Fan of the Year ends Dec. 15 at noon. Anyone can cast a vote now for their favorite fan at lebanondemocrat.com/fan or visit The Democrat’s homepage and click on the Zaxby’s Fan of the Year alert link at the top of the page.

The Democrat can also be found on Facebook and Twitter @wilsonconews.