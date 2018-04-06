Ann Haney: Organized leadership equals lasting success

Leadership is not just for the pastor, the boss or the father. It applies to everyone. All carry a responsibility to make a positive difference in those they see every day. It has been said, “Someone is always watching you.” Leadership will be inevitable for all at some point if they are to experience a happy and fulfilled life. The question then becomes – what kind of leader will you be?

To determine your leadership level, check the following:

• I follow a job through to completion without giving up, Galatians 6:9.

• I don’t listen to gossip about others with whom I work, Proverbs 29:12.

• I am humble and admit when I make a mistake, James 4:10.

• I consider how I would feel before making a decision that would affect others, Matthew 7:12.

• I work with my team even harder than or instead of over them, Mark 10:43.

• I desire that others advance along with me not that they just advance me, Philippians 2:3.

• I acknowledge someone’s skill and position them to where they can excel as well, Proverbs 22:29.

• I am concerned about the needs of those under me, Proverbs 277:23.

• I am honest and patient with those who are under me, Titus 1:7.

• I am organized and make well thought-out plans, 1 Corinthians 14:40.

The above demonstrate characteristics that make up qualities of a good leader and someone others would like to follow. Let’s face it – these are indeed high expectations and require a lot of continual and often tiring effort. However, the rewards that follow these active qualities are well worth it.

The question may arise – will this be a continual overbearing responsibility for the leader who exercises these characteristics? This is often the reason many will choose not to put forth the effort to follow these guidelines – for fear the cost is greater than the reward.

However, they are missing the greatest benefit they will receive from “good leadership” – and that is birthing more “good leaders.” Good leaders who lead well, train well and ultimately lighten their load and experience the benefits of success in the process share them with those under them. There are no shortcuts. The character of the leadership will determine the loyalty of the followers. If there’s more fall-away than following, it’s time for a leadership check. Maximum success is based on the ability to lead well.

If your leadership load is too heavy, re-evaluate the above bullet points and determine if any areas need improvement. Could it be that more organization would make every ones job run more efficiently? This is often the place we have a tendency to slack. You might know just where that paperwork is, but what happens if someone has to fill in for you? Can they step up to plate and let you step out? If not, you have not only complicated their job, but also created a larger headache for yourself now and upon your return. You see, if God was a planner and organizer, then so must you.

Finally, let me reiterate – leadership applies to everyone. We each are responsible for applying these bullet points to our lives to not only better our personal and work environments but to add positively to the lives of those we encounter every day.

Success awaits – the only question is – are your ready to accept the challenge and take the lead?

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.