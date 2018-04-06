Nancy Evins: Testing your knowledge, your patience or both

A. You are South. What possible number of tricks could you be able to take holding:

a. Q X X X (dummy)

b. A X X X

B. How and why?

C. You are defending three no-trump by opponents. What do you lead from your hand?

a. K Q J 9 8 3

b. K 9 6 4 3

c. You are partner of leading defender and hold A X in hand a. above. What card do you play?

D. Still defending three no-trump, and partner leads the ace of his suit. What card do you play holding:

a. Q X

b. Q J

c. Q J X X

E. Now, once again, you are the one on lead as South but against a spade contract. You are holding (S) X, (H) A K X X X (D) and (C) A Q X X and lead the ace of hearts. Partner drops the queen, and you know he either has a singleton or queen or jack. You play a card in your suit to let him take the trick, and you want a club return. How do you tell him so?

Answers:

Two tricks are possible if opponent holds the king in west position. Lead toward the queen. If west plays the king, you have two tricks, the queen and ace of diamonds. If east holds it, too bad. At least you tried.

A. a. K

b. 4

B. Ace

C. a. X

b. Q

c. Q

D. There are two remaining suits besides hearts and spades, which are diamonds and clubs.

E. When partner drops the queen on your lead, you know he can take the next trick, either by trumping, if queen is singleton, or by your under leading your suit to his jack. You play a low heart for him to know a club is what you want him to lead. A larger card would indicate desire for a diamond return.

Now wasn’t that fun? It sure was hard to type.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.