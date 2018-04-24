Thousands visit Country Living Fair

The Country Living Fair brought the magazine’s content to life and gave guests access to a unique shopping experience, which included antiques sellers, food purveyors, artists, furniture makers, crafters and more.

Wilson County Expo Center marketing director Charity Toombs said the event brought thousands of people to the center during the three-day fair.

The fair included local Tennessee vendors, including Bradley’s Creamery, a Brentwood artisanal ice cream inspired by old-fashioned Southern favorites; Cousins Maine Lobster, a Murfreesboro food truck that serves up fresh lobster, lobster rolls, soups and sides; JBS Mercantile, a Mt. Juliet modern farmhouse-style home décor business; Love & Fig a Nashville business with playful and fun kitchen accessories; Scarlett Scales Antiques a Franklin antiques shop; Southern Fried Design Barn a Lebanon supplier of paper goods; and more.

Special guests included Rachel Ashwell with Shabby Chic and author of “My Floral Affair: Whimsical Spaces and Beautiful Florals,” Amie Sikes and Jolie Sikes-Smith from “Junk Gypsies,” Elliott Farmer, a Food Network chef and television personality, Maneet Chauhan, a Food Network celebrity chef and owner of Chauhan Ale and Masala House, and more.

Additional fairs are to follow in Rhinebeck, New York on June 1-3, Columbus, Ohio on June 15-17 and Sept. 14-16 and will finish up in Atlanta on Oct. 26-28. Each fair features 200-plus vendors from more than 25 states and draws more than 25,000 visitors from across the country.