Mt. Juliet/Central shuts out Franklin 6-0

Jack Tirey and Tristen Arkon each scored twice for Mt. Juliet/Central while Kieran Ogle and Jake Watkins found the back of the net once apiece. Ogle and Austin Work each had two assists and Tirey, Watkins, Jack Simonson and Aaron Simpson one apiece.

The Bears/Wildcats had 41 shots on goal while Franklin had just 20 as goalie Brady Kolff pitched the shutout.

Mt. Juliet/Central will return to Ford on Wednesday for an 8:15 p.m. faceoff against Station Camp. The Bears/Wildcats will be at Centennial Sportsplex on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. match against Independence/Summit.