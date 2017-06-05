Watch party for Stanley Cup Finals held at the Capitol Theatre

The theater offered a free alternative to those who couldn't go to downtown Nashville but wanted to watch the game with a group.

The doors opened at 5:30 p.m., giving people plenty of time to arrive and get settled in before the start of the game at 7 p.m.

By the end of the night, there were about 80 fans who came to enjoy the game, as well as the community.

Anyone who missed the first viewing party can come to the Capitol Theatre on Monday night to watch game 4. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with concessions and beer for sale. The theater invites guests to bring their own food, but no outside alcohol will be allowed.

The theatre can fit up to 400 people in the theatre-style seating. With more advertising going into game 4, owners expect a bigger crowd.

“People started calling us this morning asking when the doors open,” said a representative of the theatre. “We’re definitely expecting a big crowd.”

For those in the Mt. Juliet area, the Charlie Daniels Park Community Center will hold a watch party at 7 p.m.

The event is free, and concessions will be available for purchase.