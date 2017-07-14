Reba sells Wilson estate

The 83-acre lakefront property on Cherokee Dock Road, known as Starstruck Farm, was listed for $7.9 million last year. A recently filed deed in the Wilson County Register of Deeds’ office lists Paul H. Burch as the new property owner.

The property, just south of the Cumberland River off State Route 109, has 1,500 feet of frontage on Old Hickory Lake, and the 12,816 square foot home includes seven bedrooms, five full baths, two partial baths and several other amenities, according to Laura Baugh with Worth Properties.

The house features 19 total rooms, including a wine cellar, minibar and theater room.

Other amenities include a tennis court, pool and guesthouse, five stall barns, eight-car garage, equestrian facility with 16 stalls, indoor and outdoor arenas and 12 fenced paddocks.