Home garden vegetable calendar available for 2018

The Tennessee Home Garden Vegetable Calendar was developed by the UT Extension Fruit and Vegetable Workgroup to help users create a comprehensive plan for home vegetable gardens.

Natalie Bumgarner, UT Extension plant sciences expert, said, “We are excited about this new calendar because it can support both new and experienced gardeners with schedules, tips and information on vegetable varieties for the garden.”

The calendar includes tips for scheduling planting, harvest and general management. It is formatted like a regular calendar, and anyone can print and display in a convenient area or use on a computer throughout the year. Also included in the calendar are monthly tasks for growers and an area for taking notes about that month’s weather and crop observations. The calendar is area-specific as well, with suggestions for East, Middle and West Tennessee.

The Tennessee Home Garden Vegetable Calendar is available for download from the UT Extension website, and the final pages of the file include management templates for crops, climate, pests and diseases. The file also includes fillable boxes that enable it to be used as an electronic record keeping system for gardeners who do not wish to print the file.

To download a copy of the Tennessee Home Vegetable Garden 2018 Calendar, visit extension.tennessee.edu/publications and type “2018 calendar” into the search bar. Bumgarner also said the PDF contains links to connect readers to other UT Extension gardening resources, denoted by green text throughout the calendar.

For more information about gardening, contact The Wilson County Extension office at 615-444-9584.