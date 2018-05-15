Fruits of the Backyard Field Day upcoming in June

Scheduled for June 19 at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, the event promises to offer the information needed to make the backyard even more delicious.

The field day will feature three topic-specific breakout sessions with UT Extension specialists. Carol Reese, Extension area specialist, will discuss beekeeping and harvesting honey; Natalie Bumgarner, Extension plant sciences expert, will give an in-depth talk on peppers in preparation for summer gardens; and David Lockwood, Extension fruit and nut crops specialist, will give an overview of site selection and preparation must-dos.

Attendees will get many opportunities throughout the day to ask questions and hear solutions that are specific to their site and situation from area farmers, and any unanswered questions can be addressed at the closing panel, which will include each of the UT Extension specialists presenting.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m., the event is free and open to the public. The Fruits of the Backyard Field Day will also feature educational displays from UTIA, UT Extension and one exciting display from Spring Hill High School students and instructor Gwynne Evans. A trade show will feature exhibitors from Middle Tennessee. Plant and pest diagnostics, as well as soil testing, will be available throughout the day from trade show exhibitors.

The Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center is at 1000 Main Entrance Drive on Highway 31 North in Spring Hill. The site is about 20 minutes south of Nashville, accessible from exit 53 from Interstate 65. Registration is not required, but anyone who plans to attend with special needs or questions may contact Kevin Thompson, MTREC director, at 931-486-2129. More information may be found at middle.tennessee.edu.

