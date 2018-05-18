Ann Haney: Don’t make sinkholes out of potholes

We call these potholes of business. Do you repair them, drive through them or dodge them when they appear? How you handle the potholes determine whether they become sinkholes leaving you buried beneath the load trying to dig out of overwhelming circumstances. Some things will always be inevitable in business, but how you handle them will always be optional.

Here are some potential potholes that could become sinkholes:

• Don’t believe everything you hear. “The simple believes everything, but the prudent gives thought to his steps,” Proverbs 14:15.

• Stories grow with each person who tells it. Listen more and speak less. “Let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger…” James 1:19.

• The whole story is often missed when words are interjected prematurely. Opinions are not facts. “A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion,” Proverbs 18:2.

• Perception can be different for everyone based on his or her current position or challenge. Intimidation will lead to frustration. “Masters, it’s the same with you, no abuse, please, and no threats. You and your servants are both under the same Master in heaven,” Ephesians 6:9.

• Anger follows threats and eventually leads to unhappy employees and employers.

Double-mindedness causes distrust. “Their loyalty is divided between God and the world, and they are unstable in everything they do,” James 1:8.

• Know what you want, ask for what you want and never lie to get it. Negativity will always keep you from positive results. “Do not be conformed to the world, be transformed by the renewal of the mind, that you may discern the will of God,” Romans 12:2.

• You can never have success when you work from complaining. Choosing sides causes business loss. “As for a person who stirs up division, after warning him once and then twice, have nothing more to do with him,” Titus 3:10.

• Customers see conflict in the core of business. Where conflict exists, customers know attention won’t be given to customer satisfaction.

Finally, three choices exist for potholes:

• Repairing potholes keeps you from breaking down your core and keeps you in the best possible shape. Potholes come but fixing them keeps you from being harmed by them.

• Driving through or choosing to be involved in the drama of them can be a bumpy road. You might come out on the other side but there may be some wear and tear and undue stress along the way. Repairs to your business focus will almost always be necessary.

• Dodging or avoidance of potholes by pretending they don’t exist will always create business failure. To pretend there are no problems are like a boiling pot of water filled with eggs. It’s not a question of if they’ll explode, it’s just a matter of which one will explode first.

In closing, to be your best in business, stay out of the potholes, repair them when you can and never let them become a sinkhole.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.