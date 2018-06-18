Cracker Barrel introduces expanded campfire menu to kick off summer

To kick off summer, the limited-time campfire menu features bold, Southern flavors and includes new items like roasted sweet glazed chicken, smoky beef brisket breakfast, barbecue pork and a s’more latte. The classic campfire beef also makes its return this summer, featuring USDA Choice beef chuck roast, sweet corn on the cob, redskin potatoes, fresh carrots, tomato wedges and onions, all seasoned with Cracker Barrel’s signature campfire spice and delivered right to the table tightly wrapped in foil to seal in the juices. It’s joined by last summer’s breakthrough favorite, the Cracker Barrel campfire s’more dessert.

The expanded menu of campfire meals introduces new flavors and food experiences for guests in dishes that recall memories of favorite summer pastimes. Unexpected twists on classic dishes offer bold flavors for guests to enjoy this summer, like the roasted sweet glazed chicken, which features a Southern sweet tea glaze that celebrates a summertime staple of tables in the South, and comes with seasoned corn on the cob, sprinkled with North Carolina barbecue spice, parmesan cheese and parsley, and campfire baked beans that feature smoky beans cooked traditionally with tomato, mustard and spices and topped with chopped bacon.

“Our campfire meals are some of our most beloved seasonal dishes, and this year we are offering guests new ways to enjoy the flavors of the summer and create new memories around the table,” said Cracker Barrel’s vice president of culinary Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. “Whether dining with us during breakfast, lunch or dinner, guests who visit Cracker Barrel this summer will discover new options for entrees, sides and even beverages they can enjoy throughout the season.”

On the sweeter side of the menu, the Cracker Barrel campfire s’more, Cracker Barrel’s twist on the classic camping dessert, will be joined for the first time by the s’mores latte, which blends marshmallow, milk chocolate, and graham cracker flavors with rich espresso and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, crumbled graham crackers and Hershey’s milk chocolate bar.

The full campfire menu includes smoky beef brisket breakfast, chocolate chip pancake breakfast, s’mores latte, loaded hashbrown casserole, roasted sweet glazed chicken, campfire beef, barbecue pork, campfire baked beans, seasoned corn on the cob, strawberry lemonade and Cracker Barrel campfire s’more dessert. The menu is available through July 15.

Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 653 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.