Mt. Juliet’s Elmore inducted into Horseshoe Hall of Fame

Mt. Juliet’s Joan Elmore was inducted into the Horseshoe Tour Hall of Fame last Saturday, adding it to memberships in the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association and the Tennessee State halls of fame. The plaque on the left signifies her newest honor. The award on the right is for winning this year’s Horseshoe Tour National Championship in Florence, S.C.