Elmore eyes record-tying 10th world title

The Mt. Juliet resident’s next rung on the ladder to greatness will be the world championships in Florence, S.C., where she is going for a record-tying 10th women’s title.

Over 1,000 competitors (men and women) will converge on the Florence Center for the two-week event which will begin Monday with lower level competition. Elmore said Friday she won’t leave until Thursday for the Hall of Fame banquet. Her competition will be July 16-21.

In addition to her current rivals, Elmore, a member of the Hall since 2009 and a member of the board, is taking aim at Vicki Winston, who retired after winning 10 championships.

“It’s a goal,” Elmore said. “You always have to set goals when you compete in any sport.

“It’s hard to win a world. When I got to eight, I saw (10) was a doable goal.”

And the 68-year-old has no plans to stop at 10.

“That’s absolutely the ultimate goal, to set my record for someone else to break,” Elmore said. “A lot of good competition will be there. I never, ever, ever take it for granted.”

Elmore said her progress can be followed live, including video streaming, at horseshoepitching.com.

