Quail situation remains mysterious, dismal

All I know is what I see when I go afield and what I'm told by long-time quail hunters. It's not good.

I spend a good deal of time outdoors, tramping through once-flourishing quail habitat, and I haven't flushed a covey in over 25 years.

I talk to outdoorsmen and farmers who say they occasionally see a few quail, but they are few and far between. I have yet to talk to a quail hunter who is optimistic about the situation.

The summertime whistle of a bob-white has become so rare that when you hear one you pause and listen. The whistle of a quail, once common throughout rural Tennessee, today is rare that it gets your attention, just as the gobble of a wild turkey did a few decades ago.

Every year I talk to quail hunters who are getting rid of their bird dogs and hanging up their guns. They say there aren't enough birds to make it worth their bother and expense. Some are like me - quail so scarce they'd feel guilty about shooting one.

Some quail-hunting holdouts hunt pen-raised birds on game reserves such as Meadowbrook in Westmoreland. The pen-raised birds flush and fly like wild ones, and the dogs get a chance to show their stuff.

What's disturbing about the half-century decline in quail across the Southeast is that professional wildlife biologists don't know what's causing it. Until they can figure out the cause, they can't come up with a cure.

There are a lot of theories, but they are just that - theories.

One of the original theories was that pesticides and insecticides used by farmers were getting into quails' food chain and affecting egg development, as DDT did with bald eagles years before. But the use of such chemicals has been greatly restricted in recent years, with no more quail as a result.

Another popular theory blames the loss of quail on loss of habitat. Yet even on farms and Wildlife Management Areas on which there is still plenty of prime habitat, the quail have virtually vanished.

Some blame the problem on predators, specifically coyotes and wild turkeys whose populations have exploded. But quail had started disappearing long before the first coyotes appeared in Tennessee, and also well before the turkey population exploded a couple of decades ago.

Speaking of turkeys, today they're mysteriously vanishing in some areas just as quail started doing a half-century ago. I detected a sharp decline in turkeys on the farm I hunt on in Giles County about six years ago. I mentioned it to a TWRA biologist and was told it was just my imagination.

Since then the situation has become so dire that the fall turkey season has been closed in Giles and a couple of neighboring counties, and in other Middle Tennessee counties the fall bag limit has been reduced from six to one.

The Agency is rightly concerned about the plight of quail and turkeys, and is devoting considerable resources to find out what's wrong.

Meanwhile, the mystery continues.