Local ceremony honors Wheelin' Sportsmen

They are determined to pursue the outdoors activities they cherish, hunting and fishing with the aid of wheelchairs and the assistance of some fellow outdoorsmen.

They are the Wheelin' Sportsmen, and they are able to participate in outdoors activities thanks to the financial aid and hands-on support from hundreds of chapters nationwide, including 68 in Tennessee.

The Wheelin' Sportsmen chapters are endorsed by the National Wild Turkey Foundation, which will honor some area chapters at a Jan. 14 awards banquet at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased in advance. They can be ordered via the NWTF website or by calling Tim Yates, the NWTF regional director, at 423-463-4260.

There will be games, raffles and door prizes in addition to the awards ceremony.

"This is our way of recognizing the great work done by all the Wheelin' Sportsman chapters," Yates says. "They do much of the grass-roots fundraising that supports the program."

Wheelin' Sportsman was launched in 2000 and today the Tennessee membership stands at 13,278 - third-largest in the nation. The number of impaired hunters and fishermen served in the state varies from year to year, but presently is over 200.

"Our mission is to help people with disabilities enjoy the outdoors by participating in hunting and the shooting sports," Yates says.

Volunteers assist the wheelchair outdoorsmen with turkey, deer and waterfowl hunts. The volunteers provide blinds and boats and assist the wheelchair outdoorsmen in whatever way required.

The organization works in conjunction with the Wounded Warrior project, which assists wounded soldiers with their outdoors pursuits. Lebanon's Roy Denney hosts an annual spring Wounded Warrior turkey hunt on his Gladeville farm.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is also supportive, building and maintaining waterfowl blinds built with ramps and other facilities to accommodate wheelchair hunters.

There are also fishing trips and tournaments designed specifically for disabled anglers.

Yates says some of the Wheelin' Sportsmen are wounded military veterans while others were injured in accidents or have congenital ailments.

Ages vary from youngsters to the elderly, and there are female as well as male participants.

"You'd be surprised how many women are involved," Yates says. "About 40 percent of the volunteers are women. Some are heads of single-parent households, some are wives whose husbands can't get off from work. They make a great contribution."

Thanks to the Wheelin' Sportsman, the Wounded Warrior program, and other volunteer-based efforts, hunters who aren't able to walk can still get out and enjoy the outdoors.

It's their heart, not their legs, that count.