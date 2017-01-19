TWRA invites hunter input

Think the turkey limit is too liberal, or not liberal enough?

Like to see more emphasis and resources go to small game?

Over the next few weeks hunters can make their feelings known to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency by submitting comments and suggestions. They will be taken into consideration when the TWRA meets with the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission later this year to set the 2016-17 regulations.

Comments can be mailed to:

TWRA, Wildlife Division

P.O. Box 40747

Nashville, Tn. 37204

Or emailed to: TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov

The deadline for submitting comments is Feb. 15.

Later in the year fishermen will have a chance to offer similar input regarding fishing regulations.

The TWRA and the Commission take the comments seriously. For example, they were a factor in getting the fall turkey season changed from December to October a few years ago.

I've submitted mine:

I oppose further regulations that favor trophy deer hunting.

I would like to see muzzleloader season moved up to mid-October, or - better still - held in conjunction with archery season.

I think the spring gobbler limit should be cut from four to three.

My biggest concern is the steady trend toward forcing all deer hunters to be trophy hunters. On some Wildlife Management Areas such as Catoosa, bucks must have antlers with a minimum number of points or beam width before they can be taken.

The TWRA calls it "Quality Deer Management," which is an euphemism for trophy hunting.

There was a concerted move in that direction last year with the changing of the definition of an "antlerless" buck. Previously, any buck with antlers less than three inch long was classified as antlerless and could be included in the liberal doe limit. Now, if any antler at all is visible above the hairline, the buck is classified as antlered.

The TWRA offered a compromise to those of us who don't hunt for trophies; we can still take a spike buck if we choose, but it now counts toward the two-buck season limit.

I think that's fair. The regulation will allow more young bucks to grow bigger (i.e. bigger antlers) which will make the trophy hunters happy. It will also allow hunters like me to continue to take a smaller buck if we choose, up to two per season.

My concern is that the Agency will feel pressured by trophy hunters - a growing majority nowadays - to go even further and impose Catoosa-type regulations state-wide. That would force every hunter to be a trophy hunter, like it or not.

The TWRA has an admirable history of heeding hunters' suggestions about what to do. Hopefully it will also heed requests about what NOT to do, and not expand the trophy-hunting trend.