Outdoors notebook

Comments can be mailed to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 40747, Nashville, Tn. 37204 or emailed to: TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov.

Deadline for submissions is Feb. 15.

Top shot: Danny Shaw won last week's trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club. Jack Wright was the top Cedar City Straights interscholastic shooter with a round of 44, and John Hess took Senior honors with a 38.

Gun Show: The Bill Goodman Gun & Knife Show will be held Jan. 28-29 at the Wilson County Expo Center. Firearms of every make and model will be on sale.

In order to purchase a firearm, a background check must be passed. It is administered on-site and usually takes only a couple of minutes. A convicted felon is not allowed to purchase a gun.

For show times, admission and other details visit the company's website.

Tackle show: The third annual tackle and gear swap & sell meet will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.

Great deals can be had on all sorts of new and used hunting, fishing and boating items.

The meet is sponsored by the Percy Priest Hybrid & Striper Club and Central Tennessee Kayak Anglers.

A $5 donation is requested, with kids under 14 admitted free.

Proceeds go to support the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's fish hatchery program.

To reserve a booth call 615-449-5431.

Trappers Camp: A three-day Trappers Training Camp will be held Feb. 24-26 at the Buffalo Ridge Refuge near Waverly. It is free and open to all ages.

The event is sponsored by the TWRA and Tennessee Fur Harvesters.

For information contact John Daniel at 423-595-0986 or johndanielgc@gmail.com.

Big donation: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation has received a $1.4 million donation, plus additional assets valued at a total of $2 million. The donation was made by the National Ecological Foundation which was formed 30 years ago to battle a proposed West Tennessee dredging project that would have drained wetlands.

The project was eventually defeated and the NEF decided to terminate its charter and donate its assets to the Nashville-based Wildlife Federation.

The NWF is a political voice for the state's outdoorsmen and conservationists and also supports such programs as Hunters for the Hungry and various educational efforts.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Dec.-March: TWRA trout stocking

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail, squirrel seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting/fishing licenses expire

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to a.reed@lebanondemocrat.com.