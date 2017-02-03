TWRA considers return to 'kill tags'

However, studies indicate that the honor system is not always honored, and many harvested deer and turkeys go unreported. That opens the door to abuses of game laws, including exceeding the bag limit, and makes it impossible for biologists to compile accurate harvest data.

To correct the problem, the Agency may start requiring a "kill tag" to be attached to each animal.

The proposal was discussed during this month's meeting of the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission that sets hunting and fishing regulations. Further discussion is scheduled during the Commission's Feb. 16-17 meeting.

If passed, the return to some sort of a kill-tag system would not be implemented until March of 2018. This year's turkey and deer check-in process would not be affected.

TWRA official Joe Benedict, who made the presentation to the Commission, said under the current check-in system there is no way to know how many harvested deer and turkeys go unreported. But based on surveys and information from other states, he is certain the problem exists and needs correcting.

One way - perhaps the only way - to deal with such "non-compliance" is to return to some sort of tagging system.

Under the past system a paper tag, issued with the big-game license, was attached to the deer or turkey when it was killed. The animal had to be taken to a TWRA checking station where the harvest information was recorded. There a new kill tag was issued, with the original tag accompanying the animal at all times, right up to processing or being taken to a taxidermist.

A few years ago the TWRA made checking in big game more convenient with an Internet check-in system. Instead of having to take their kill to a checking station - sometimes at night, in bad weather, and perhaps finding the checking station closed - they can go home and check in the kill on their computer. No kill tag is required.

If the deer or turkey is taken to a commercial processor or a taxidermist, it has to be accompanied by a computer-printed tag or "big game log." Other than that, there is no verifiable record of how many animals were harvested, or of what sex.

A deer hunter, for example, could list a buck as a doe on the Internet check-in - thereby exceeding the two-buck season limit - or not check in the deer at all. A turkey hunter could likewise not check in a kill, and exceed the four-bird season limit.

Since no kill tag is required during transportation, once a hunter gets home with a deer or turkey it is up to the individual's ethics to report it or not report it.

Benedict is convinced that more deer and turkeys are killed than are reported - exactly how many more, he says, is impossible to say.

He emphasizes that his proposal to change the check-in system is in the early discussion stage, and numerous details have to be worked out before any changes are adopted. For instance, how would holders of a Lifetime License be issued the initial temporary kill tag?

Cost is also a factor - the TWRA would have to budget the manufacture, distribution and collection of the tags.

The Commission seems to agree that the current system for big game check-in is flawed, and it is open to some new - or, perhaps, old - ideas.