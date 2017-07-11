Outdoors notebook

“Can you name one plant that causes allergic reactions to over 85% of the world’s population when coming into contact with it – a common plant that can cause redness, constant itching, and even blistering of the skin?

“Poison ivy, poison sumac and poison oak are plans that dwell in most parts of the U.S., including Tennessee woods, fields, backyards and gardens. Over 50 million Americans fall victim each year.

Next time you are curious about a mysterious green plant on your property or during a stroll through the woods, be careful about brushing against it because nothing can derail a weekend quicker than being infected with poison ivy.”

Photos of poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac are posted on the internet, along with advice about how to treat infections when they occur.

…

Friends of NRA: The Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA’s annual banquet/fundraiser netted almost $16,000.

Half of the funds will go to support local youth programs involved in the shooting sporst, and half will go to nation programs such as the Eddie Eagle gun-safety program in schools.

…

Elk permit application: Hunters can submit applications for October’s elk hunt on tnwildlife.org, under WMA Big Game Quota Hunts.

Six gun permits will be issued through a draw and a seventh permit auctioned off on e-bay. Seven archery permits will also be issued, and one youth permit.

Deadline for applications is July 26.

…

Trout input: The TWRA is seeking input from fishermen about its trout management program. Comments and suggestions can be mailed to the Agency office in Nashville or submitted via email. Details are available on the TWRA website.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26: squirrel season opens

Sept. 1: dove season opens

Oct. 14-27: fall turkey season

Nov. 4-17: muzzleloader season

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.