Outdoors notebook

Tennessee has one of the nation’s highest bat populations due to the many caves that exist all across the state.

Bats are a valuable natural resource, eating tons of insects and saving farmers at least $3.7 annually in preventing crop damage and reducing the need and cost of pesticide spraying.

Elk permit draw: The deadline has passed for submitting applications for October’s elk hunt, and winners will be announced soon by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency which organizes and oversees the hunt.

Six gun permits will be issued through a draw and a seventh permit auctioned off on e-bay. Seven archery permits will also be issued, and one youth permit.

Boating fatalities: So far this year there have been eight boating-related fatalities in Tennessee, including three involving paddle craft incidents.

The TWRA reminds all boaters – including kayakers – that one life jacket per passenger must be aboard the craft at all times. They are encouraged to wear a life jacket any time the craft is moving; for youngsters it is mandatory.

Straights shooters: The Cedar City Straights interscholastic trip-shooting team is seeking additional members. The team is open to all school-age youngsters in Wilson County and any adjoining counties that has no to team.

For information contact coach Kerry hale at 615-519-2934.

Duck Blind draw: The annual Duck Blind Draw conducted by the Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA, will be Aug. 5 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Livestock Arena.

The drawings will be held from 7-10 a.m., and prizes include firearms and decoys.

For more information, call Lisa Kirkus at 615-414-6120.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26: squirrel season opens

Sept. 1: dove season opens

Oct. 14-27: fall turkey season

Nov. 4-17: muzzleloader season

