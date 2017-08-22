Outdoors notebook

A total of 15 permits will be issued – seven gun, seven archery and one Youth Hunt. One of the gun permits was auctioned on eBay. All others were chosen by a blind draw.

Since the annual hunt began in 2009, 23 bull elk have been taken.

…

Dove Advisory: Tennessee’s dove season begins on its traditional Sept. 1 opening day, with legal shooting hours starting at noon, and hunters are reminded to beware of baited fields.

It is illegal to hunt doves over a baited field, and it is the responsibility of the hunter to make sure the field has not been baited.

The definition of a baited field is detailed in the Tennessee Hunting Guide and at tnwildlife.org.

…

Coon correction: The name of a raccoon once kept by a Gallatin man was misspelled in a recent outdoors column. Its name was Rebekah.

In Tennessee it is against the law to keep a wild animal as a “pet,” and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that the animal was “seized.”

The raccoon’s owner, Mark Brown, who goes by the nickname “Coonrippy,” and in 2014 made an unsuccessful bid for Governor, said his pet was euthanized.

…

Perfect scores: For the second straight week a perfect round was posted in the Cedar City Gun Club’s trap shoot. Ricky Bounds hit 50 of 50 shots, and the week before, Danny Shaw also posted a perfect round of 50.

Howard McCaleb won Senior honors with a 47 and Alexis Franck won the Lady’s competition with a 48.

For information about Gun Club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry hale at 615-519-2934.

…

Hunters Ed: With hunting seasons at hand, hunters are reminded that anyone borne on or after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education course to get a license.

Information on when and where classes are conducted is posted on tnwildlife.org, along with information about on-line classes.

In the event that a hunter fails to complete the course, he or she can still get an Apprentice License that comes with certain restrictions. Details are available in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.

…

Deer disease advisory: With deer season at hand and many Tennessee hunters planning out-of-state hunts, the TWRA issues a reminder about regulations regarding importation of harvested animals.

Due to concerns over the introduction of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the whole carcasses of deer and elk killed in certain states cannot be brought into Tennessee.

For details about the regulations visit tnwildlife.org or consult the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 26: squirrel season opens

Sept. 1: dove season opens

Oct. 14-27: fall turkey season

Nov. 4-17: muzzleloader season

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.