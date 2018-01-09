Outdoors notebook

It concludes a deer season that opened Sept. 23 (archery) and included muzzleloader and gun seasons.

Geese infected: deadly avian cholera has been found in some migrating Snow Geese inspected by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, raising concerns that the disease could spread through the general waterfowl population.

Scavengers that eat the infected birds can also contract the disease.

The TWRA asks anyone finding numbers of dead birds to contact the Agency.

State park gift cards: Tennessee State Parks gift cards, ranging in price from $20 to $200, make great gifts for outdoormen.

The cards are good for all charged services at any of the state’s parks, including cabin and boat rentals, fishing, camping, golfing and gift-shop merchandise.

The cards are available at all Kroger’s stores, state park headquarters and on amazon.com

Licenses expire: Hunting and fishing licenses expire Feb. 28, and in order to obtain a hunting license a Hunter Education Certificate is required for anyone born after Jan 1, 1969.

Information about dates and locations of Hunter Ed classes, along with on-line options, is available at tnwildlife.org or by calling the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Winter trout: The TWRA has released 100,000 rainbow trout released in 40 waters around the state specifically intended to be caught and kept for consumption.

There is a 7-fish limit, and anyone fishing for trout – even if none are kept –must have a trout license, with some exceptions.

For specific locations and stocking dates, along with detailed trout-fishing regulations, consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide.

Cedar City Gun Club: Kerry Hale shot the top round of 48 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club. For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Jan. 8-12: antlerless deer season

Feb. 28: squirrel season ends

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting, fishing licenses expire

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.