Haystack and the crazed possum attack

It reminded me of an encounter some 30 years ago involving a newspaper pal named Jim "Haystack" Hudson. He got his nickname from an unruly mop of straw-colored hair that resembled a stack of hay.

Haystack was a city boy who had never been in the outdoors, but he was captivated by my tales about hunting fishing on the family farm in Crossville.

One winter I invited Haystack to go on a rabbit hunt with me, and he jumped at the chance.

We stowed our gear in my car and headed when we got off work at the newspaper around 2 a.m. A couple of hours later we arrived at the farm.

Since we had some time to kill before daylight, I suggested to Haystack that we wander through some of the surrounding fields and shine a light around. If we spotted any rabbits' eyes shining, we'd know where to look for them went daylight arrived.

We hadn't gone far when the flashlight's beam reflected a pair of eyes glowing in a weedy fence row. I knew it wasn't a rabbit's eyes; their eyes glow bright red. These eyes glowed yellow-green.

We eased over to check it out. It was a big possum, hunkered in the weeds, glaring into the light.

Anyone who has never encountered a possum knows that when they're angry or scared they "grin," revealing long rows of sharp teeth.

They also hiss ominously, another defensive strategy.

Sometimes they drool.

They tend to smell terrible because they chow down on carrion and other stuff that would barf a buzzard.

On the opposite end of a possum's pointed, pink-nosed snout is a scaly, hairless tail.

Altogether, a possum resembles giant mutant rat.

And there one sat, grinning and hissing and drooling and stinking. Haystack nervously stepped back.

I assured him there was nothing to be afraid of: a possum is all bluff. They are completely harmless. When a possum feels threatened it will roll over and pretend to be dead -- hence the expression, "playing possum."

I could see that Haystack was skeptical, so I told him to prod the possum with his foot and he'd see for himself -- it would immediately fall over in a dead faint.

Haystack eased up and nudged the possum with his foot -- and it immediately sprang at him, hissing and clawing its way up his pants leg. Haystack let out a screech, danced around, and managed to kick the attacking critter off his leg.

The possum landed on the ground and headed off in one direction while Haystack went the other way.

Later, after he stopped sputtering and calmed down, I assured Haystack that it was really unusual for a possum to react like that -- to charge instead of sulling up.

Haystack didn't buy it. He was convinced I'd set him up for an attack by a vicious varmint.

To this day I don't know if we just happened to stumble on a particularly peeved possum that night, if it panicked and ran the wrong way, or if it simply got fed up with getting kicked around and decided it wasn't going to take it anymore.

But I'm fairly certain of one thing -- that's the last possum Haystack ever poked.