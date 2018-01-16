Outdoors notebook

Todd Beaty caught the fish, which weighed 14 pounds, 5 ounces. That was less than a pound below the state record largemouth caught Feb. 13, 2015, also from Chickamauga Lake.

The lake, which was stocked years ago by the TWRA with a strain of Florida bass, has gained a national reputation for producing lunker largemouth.

A complete account of the catch, written by Richard Simms, is posted on the Rhea County outdoors website.

Tackle sale: A huge fishing tackle sale will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All types of new and used tackle will be on sale, along with a wide array of boating accessories.

Fishing and Boating Expo: The annual Tennessee Boating and Fishing Expo that had been held at the State Fairgrounds in Nashville for many years has moved to the Wilson County Fairgrounds and runs Feb. 2-4 at the Expo Center.

Information about tickets, times and events is available at tnboatexpo.com

Turkey show: The 42nd annual National Wild Turkey Federation Convention and Sport Show will be held at Opryland Hotel and Convention Center Feb. 14-18.

For details visit nwtf.org/convention

Deer season over: A special antlerless-only deer season concluded Jan. 12 and the TWRA will begin compiling harvest numbers for a season that opened Sept. 23 (archery) and included muzzleloader and gun seasons.

Cedar City Gun Club: Danny Shaw shot the top round of 48 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club. For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Jan. 27: tackle sale, Charlie Daniels Park

Feb. 2-4: Boating/Fishing Expo, Wilson Co. Fairgrounds

Feb. 28: squirrel season ends

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting, fishing licenses expire

