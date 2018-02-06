Outdoors notebook

That drop-off is part of a 12 percent average decline in the past 10 years.

This past season 143,883 deer were checked in.

The previous season 157,702 deer were killed.

Part of the decline might be due to an outbreak of blue-tongue disease that drastically thinned deer populations in certain areas. The naturally-occurring disease periodically strikes herds, and biologists say the populations quickly rebound.

Turkey show: The 42nd annual National Wild Turkey Federation’s Convention and Sport Show will be held at Opryland Hotel and Convention Center Feb. 14-18.

There will be over 750 booths, seminars, turkey-calling contests, auctions and raffles.

A concert by country star Luke Bryan will be held in conjunction with the awards ceremony.

Various ticket and event packages are available. For ticket details and a schedule of events visit nwft.org/convention.

Hunting comment deadline: Feb. 15 is the deadline for hunters to submit comments and suggestions about next season’s regulations to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

They can be mailed to:

Hunting Season Comments

TWRA Wildlife Division

P.O. Box 40747

Nashville, Tn. 37204

Or email: TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov

Elk comments: The TWRA is also soliciting comments about its ongoing elk-restoration program. For details visit tnwildlife.org

Licenses expire: Hunting and fishing licenses expire Feb. 28, and in order to obtain a hunting license a Hunter Education Certificate is required for anyone born after Jan 1, 1969.

Information about dates and locations of Hunter Ed classes, along with on-line options, is available at tnwildlife.org or by calling the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Trap shoot: Danny Shaw shot the top round of 48 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Feb. 14-18: Wild turkey convention, Opryland

Feb. 28: squirrel, rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: hunting/ fishing licenses expire

March 21-May 13: turkey season

