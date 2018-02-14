Coyote hunt was howling success

That was the critter count checked in at the host Wilson County Coonhunters Club in Watertown by 55 two-man teams of hunters.

“It was a great turnout,” said FoxPro field staffer Mark Larese who oversaw the hunt. “Last year we had 36 teams and this year we had 55. That indicates how predator hunting is growing in popularity.”

“It’s an interesting event and we’re glad to host it,” said Coonhunters Club member Jim Goodall. The Club also hosts competitive squirrel and coon hunts.

Here’s how the predator hunt works:

Each two-man team pays a $60 entry fee. The winning team gets 60% of the total, second place 30% and third place 10%. There is also a merchandise prize for the biggest coyote (52 pounds this year) and biggest bobcat (26.4 pounds). With entry fees and merchandise, Larese said the total prize value of the hunt was around $5,000.

The teams, which came from as far away as Pigeon Forge to the east to Memphis to the west, had to pre-register before the hunt. On the morning of the hunt, hunting time started at 6 a.m., and check-in was 6 p.m. at the clubhouse. (In Tennessee predators cannot be hunted after dark.)

“Hunters are allowed to hunt anywhere in Tennessee,” Larese explained. “The only requirement is that they have to be at the clubhouse by 6 p.m. If they’re a minute late they’re disqualified.”

The winner is the team that bags the most coyotes and bobcats based on a points system. (A bobcat is worth more points than a coyote.) In case of a tie the winner is determined by the combined weight of the predators.

The team of Jon Blankenship and Keith Gull from the Grant community in Smith County won first place with one coyote and two bobcats. One of the bobcats was the 26.4-pounder that won the Big Cat prize. They collected a check for $1,575, plus merchandise.

“We’ve been hunting together since we were in high school,” Gull said, “but we’re fairly new at predator hunting. I guess maybe we just got lucky.”

Hunters are allowed to use mouth calls and electronic calls. Most use scoped rifles for long-range shots.

Although foxes in Tennessee are considered predators along with coyotes and bobcats, Larese said they are not included in the competitive hunts.

“Foxes are more rare and we don’t want to damage the population,” he explained. “Coyotes and bobcats, on the other hand, have increased in recent years. Coyotes in particular are a nuisance in many areas, and removing some of them is beneficial.”

While coyotes perform a farmland service by preying mice, rats and groundhogs, they take a toll on deer – especially new-born fawns – as well as wild turkeys. They are on the increase in residential areas where they sometimes prey on small dogs and cats.

Bobcats are not as big a problem. They prey mostly on smaller animals and birds, but occasionally take domestic fowl.

Prime winter pelts of coyotes and bobcats can bring $10-$20 depending on size and condition, and Larese said a furrier collects the animals after each hunt to process the hides.